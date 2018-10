× New traffic light active in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Motorists traveling through the intersection of Hardiman and County Line Roads may notice a new traffic light.

According to the City of Madison, the light went active at 9 a.m. on October 31.

The city advises motorists to be patient while timing changes are implemented and the traffic system adjusts to the new timings.

Anyone with questions are advised to contact Mike Gallant at (256) 774-4419 or Mike.Gallant@madisonal.gov.