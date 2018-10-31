× Marshall County to participate in statewide winter weather exercise

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – On Wednesday, November 7, emergency management agencies all across the state will be participating in the annual Statewide Winter Weather Exercise.

Marshall County will be participating at the county Emergency Operations Center located at 3550 Creek Path Road in Guntersville.

According to a news release, the county will be on a teleconference call with the the State EOC in Clanton, reviewing how the county would respond to weather situations provided by the National Weather Service.

The county also plans to showcase WEBEOC, a new platform for managing information and resources during an emergency.

Attendees will also hear some of the discussion that goes on at the State EOC.

Sign in starts at 7:30 a.m., with the exercise beginning at 8 a.m. The county hopes to be finished by 11 a.m.