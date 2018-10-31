× Madison Academy named Apple Distinguished School

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy was recently named an Apple Distinguished School.

According to a news release, schools that are named to the list are centers of leadership, innovation, and educational excellence. These schools also use Apple products to inspire critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.

MA President Terry Davis credits the honor as a team effort.

“While it is a great honor to be named an Apple Distinguished School, I see this recognition as a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our teachers,” he said in a news release.

As part of its one2one initiative, the school provides iPads to students in grades K-8, with Apple laptops being provided to the high school students (grades 9-12).

The academy will be on the list from 2018-2021.