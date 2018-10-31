× Huntsville police host trick-or-treat haunted house

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parents and kids were invited out to the police station in Huntsville for some trick-or-treating. As the sun was setting in Huntsville, some small animals and superheroes ventured out for some candy.

“It was nowhere near this packed last year, so I guess the word got out,” Kennesha Clark said. “But it’s a good thing it did because it’s fun.”

Enter if you dare. Huntsville police were working after hours to turn the west precinct into a ghoulish sight.

“We get to have a lot of fun and make sure the kids get a little bit scared, just a little,” Huntsville police officer Angel Santiago said.

“I feel like, especially in this side of town, it’s something that’s positive,” Ebony Johnson said.

Huntsville police say they’ve been putting on the haunted house for about five years. They say they enjoy it because it gets them off patrol, but also because they can interact with families and show families a side of themselves they don’t typically get to showcase.

“We get to be more close to our community. And we get to do our job from a different perspective,” Santiago said.

Around a dozen officers were playing the part. By the end of the party, a few hundred families had taken the spooktacular tour.

“It means to me that they care, a lot more than people think,” Clark said.

Police in the north precinct also welcomed families for trick-or-treating. Parents could even take home new 9-volt batteries for their smoke detectors.