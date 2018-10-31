× Huntsville Animal Services desperately needs help emptying shelter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There are a lot of precious faces waiting to be adopted at Huntsville Animal Services today.

The shelter is experiencing a high volume of pets being dropped off and are not able to find enough homes for the pets.

Huntsville Animal Services is currently sheltering more than 80 dogs, which means it’s completely full. If you’re worried about adoption fees, they say most dogs can be adopted at no cost this week.

“In our community there are a lot of people that are looking for a dog,” said Karen Buchan with Huntsville Animal Services. “Or maybe they’ve been thinking about it. Here’s a great opportunity, plus it’s free this week. Most of our adult dogs, because we’ve got so many of them.”

Animal Services says they’re begging responsible owners to come and adopt this week and until some dogs are adopted, no new ones can be accepted into the shelter.

They say euthanization is their very last resort.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. The shelter is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays. The shelter is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, contact the shelter at 256-883-3783.