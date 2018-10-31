× Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

(CNN) – Halloween is meant to be a holiday of fun, but a report finds there are some health risks to watch out for.

A 2012 State Farm study found that children are twice as likely to die on Halloween than any other day. A major cause of these deaths? Walking in the street.

In the study of over four million deaths over a span of 20 years, State Farm found nearly 70 percent of pedestrians were hit away from a crosswalk or intersection.

And these deaths aren’t limited to young children, either. Most of the fatalities were teenagers.

Keep your little goblin safe by dressing them in reflective tape, trick-or-treating in groups and carrying around a flashlight.