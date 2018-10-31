× Going through the looking glass to help local veterans

Huntsville, Ala. – Halloween won’t be your last chance to dress up.

On Saturday, November 3rd, you’re invited to a masquerade ball, benefiting the Veterans of North Alabama Services Center.

VON-ASAP is a non-profit organization formed in 2012 that provides support to vets and their families who are in need of guidance in applying for services and meeting their basic needs.

The goal is to maintain an office where they’ll find a respectful, friendly atmosphere while receiving assistance either through the Veterans of North Alabama Services Assistance Program, Inc. or referred to other organizations necessary to achieve their goals.

To help fund this effort, VON-ASAP has organized “Through the Looking Glass: An Evening of Magic & Wonder” in the Flying Monkey Arts Theater at Lowe Mill.

The charity ball, from 6pm to 10pm, will include a silent auction, costume contest and live DJ.

For ticket information, call (256) 585-3475. Tickets will also be available at the door. Cost is $35 per person, $45 per couple, children 12 & under free.

The VON-ASAP offices are located at 1004 Jordan Lane NW, Suite 7, Huntsville.