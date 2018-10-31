Don’t put up the costumes yet: Masquerade Ball happening Saturday at Lowe Mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A masquerade ball from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment is another excuse to dress up one last time during the Halloween week.

The theme for the ball is "Through the Looking Glass: An Evening of Magic and Wonder."

The ball benefits the Veterans of North Alabama Services Center, a nonprofit that supports vets and their families.

For ticket information, call (256) 585-3475. Tickets will also be available at the door. Cost is $35 per person, $45 per couple, children 12 & under free.