Comedy show benefiting soldier suicide prevention group is coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — Veteran’s Day is just over a week away. An event coming to Huntsville supports those who served our country and gives some laughs while they’re at it.

A comedy tour raising money to stop military suicides is coming to Huntsville.

“I needed to do something about this as a former Marine. I felt like the blend of giving back to my military family and combining comedy seemed like a natural fit,” said Crystalle Ramey, The 22 Tour producer and comedian.

The 22 Tour will stop at Stand Up Live on November 11th. Ramey said the tour is named for the 22 active duty military and veterans that commit suicide every day.

“When I heard about the statistic, it just seemed like ‘oh, this is a way that I can make comedy a truly healing gift,'” she said.

She said post traumatic stress disorder is a part of it, as well as the difficult transition between military and civilian life.

“I just think they do a great job acclimatizing us into the military, but not a super fabulous job helping us transition out. A lot of my friends and family didn’t make the transition. Or they suffered in other ways. So I just had to do something about it,” Ramey said.

100% of the ticket sales go directly to the group Stop Soldier Suicide.

“So we’ve just got to sell it out, cause comedy needs an audience,” said Ramey.

All of the comedians in the show are veterans themselves, two of them are local. The 22 Tour made it’s first stop in Charlotte, NC. It will be in Huntsville, AL on the 11th, then Nashville, TN the day after.