× Are you ready? EMA officials say it’s the time of year to think about a severe weather plan

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Emergency management officials say this is the time of year to talk with your family about your plan for severe weather, and make sure you have everything ready to go.

“We’re in that time of year where we have started our second severe weather season, which really begins in October and runs through December,” explained Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett.

Do you have a plan? McBurnett says now is the time to think about that answer.

“That means your family preparedness kit is good to go,” she said. “You can check that out this afternoon. Where is your safe place within your house? Make sure if you have small children or young children, they know where that’s at and it’s good to go.”

When putting together a kit, FEMA encourages items should be stored in airtight plastic bags and to put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. Once you take a look at the basic items, consider what unique needs your family might have, like if you have a baby, small children, pets, or particular medication.

After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days.

Before a storm hits, make sure your family’s phones are charged, so you can stay updated with alerts. You should have two ways of getting alerts.

“The biggest thing is stay weather aware,” McBurnett said, “Know what the weather is going to do and know what your actions are going to be, based on what the weather is going to be.”