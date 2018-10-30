× Should there be an age limit for Halloween trick-or-treating?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When it come to teens, tweens, and Halloween, what are the limits?

When is it okay to let them trick or treat alone? When should they stop trick or treating altogether? It’s a modern dilemma that’s debated every year.

We went to a local, family-focused blogger, Rocket City Mom, to ask if there is a right or a wrong answer.

The first step to making these decisions is to have good judgement, and talk it out with your potential trick-or-treater.

“I would advise any parent who is faced with that decision to have a conversation with their kid before they go out,” said Stephenie Walker with Rocket City Mom.

It’s all about safety, and no matter how many times you think you’ve gone over it, this is an important time to have a detailed conversation.

“Details about staying together, checking in on your cellphone, either calling or texting at a designated time, knowing who they’re with and where they’re going to be,” Walker said. “And if they move locations like go from neighborhood to the other, keep that parent in the loop.”

Communication is key, and there’s also the rambunctious side of Halloween that needs to be kept in check.

“When it comes to the tricking part of trick or treating, their behavior needs to be anything it could otherwise be out in public,” Walker said. “And having this conversations is what’s key to making this a good Halloween experience for your whole family.”

Walker believes the popular opinion is that people don’t care too much about older trick-or-treaters as long as they’re putting just as much effort in as the younger ones.

“I feel like at this age, 12 and 13, these kids have one foot in adulthood and one foot in childhood, and giving them one more night of childhood is not such a bad thing,” she said.