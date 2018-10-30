× “Piggyback Bandit” suspect to be extradited to New Jersey following court hearing

FALKVILLE, Ala. — The Falkville Police Department said no further charges will be added to 35-year-old Sherwin Shayegan. Police charged Shayegan with harassment on October 22 for inappropriate contact with a Falkville High School student after a pep rally.

New Jersey officials contacted FPD Tuesday and issued a Bench Warrant for Shayegan. The warrant was issued for his failure to comply with his probation.

Shayegan is awaiting a hearing with the Falkville municipal judge. After the hearing, he will be released to NJ custody for extradition. The extradition process will begin shortly after the municipal hearing and will be before a Morgan County judge by this week or next week at the latest.

Shayegan has been connected to similar incidents across the country, leading to the nickname, “the Piggyback Bandit.”