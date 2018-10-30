New trial date set for Huntsville police officer charged with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new trial date has been set for a Huntsville police officer charged with murder.

Court documents show officer William Darby is now set to go before a jury on April 8, 2019. He was originally set for a court date of October 29, 2018 that was removed from the court dockets three weeks ago indicating a change.

Darby was indicted in early august in the on-duty killing of Jeffery Parker, a man who in April called 911 saying he was suicidal.

The DA’s office has said it has concerns on whether the shooting was justified, even though an incident review board determined Darby acted within department guidelines.

Prosecutors presented the evidence to a grand jury, which returned an indictment.

The City of Huntsville has agreed to pay up to $75,000 for Darby’s defense.