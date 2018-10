× Lieutenant Governor candidate Will Ainsworth’s wife injured in gun accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lieutenant Governor candidate Will Ainsworth tweeted Tuesday afternoon that his wife, Kendall, was injured in a gun accident. Ainsworth said his wife was “stable and ok.”

In the tweet, Ainsworth wrote, “we are thankful it doesn’t appear serious, but covet your prayers while the doctors treat her.”

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to the tweet.

Ainsworth published the tweet at 4:43 p.m.