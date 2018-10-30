× If your kid gets a lot of Halloween candy, Total Dental Care in Guntersville will buy it and send it off for a good cause

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — If your trick-or-treater comes home with maybe a little more sugar than you might like your little one to have, Total Dental Care in Guntersville wants to buy it and send it off for a good cause.

Total Dental Care is holding its ninth annual Halloween candy buy-back November 1 – 9.

“You know, kids don’t need five pounds of candy. It causes cavities, it causes obesity, there’s no need for that,” said Dr. Chris Harper. So they’re giving kids a way to give back and parents a way to unload some of that excess candy. Total Dental Care will give the kids a dollar per pound of candy. Then, it heads off to do some good.

“We actually send it to a group, it’s called Operation Gratitude. They’re out in California and they put the packages together. They make care packages for the soldiers overseas,” Harper said.

You could see it as a win-win, with a little lesson in giving and kindness for the kids.

“I think we had about 100 pounds last year, which is our best year ever,” Harper said. “Us, the owners of the practice, we enjoy it, the staff, they love it. The kids, sometimes kids come and they donate it to us and they don’t even want the money because they know it’s going to a good cause.”

Just bring the candy to the front office and the staff there will weigh it and take care of it for you.

Also, the staff is planning a trunk-or-treat on Halloween from 1 – 6 p.m. There will be a bounce house, snow cones, games, cotton candy, and prizes.