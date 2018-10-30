× Huntsville police respond to Hampton Cove Middle School on false active shooter call

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police responded to Hampton Cove Middle School Tuesday afternoon after a call about a possible shooter at the school.

Police were called to the school around 3:30 p.m.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said officers swept the building and did not find anything.

False Call came in that there was a potential shooter at a local school in our area just moments ago. CONFIRMED was a false call. @HsvPolice found no shooter and have no victims at Hampton Cove Middle. They will remain on scene anyway, PIO tells me. We at @whnt are en route. — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) October 30, 2018

The call to police came from a parent who was out of town and received information from a child via text message, police said.

Authorities say they are working with the parent to determine why the student sent the message.

Keith Ward with Huntsville City Schools confirmed that they were aware of false rumors of a threat that had been circulating on Monday and said the school district sent an email to parents about the situation.

In a later news release, Ward stated that the individual responsible has been identified. According to Ward, “significant disciplinary action will take place.”

Huntsville Police and school staff are investigating.