Here’s info on state House and Senate races from North Alabama

Voters head to the polls Nov. 6 for the general election.

In addition to voting for governor and several local-level races, there are state House and Senate races that will be decided.

WHNT News 19 sent candidates in the House and Senate races five questions, in order to better inform viewers of who they’re voting for when they cast their ballot.

You can choose a race below to see the candidates’ answers.

AL Senate District 1 (Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison counties) – Caroline Self (D) and Tim Melson (R)

AL Senate District 2 (Limestone, Madison counties)- Amy Wasyluka (D) and Tom Butler (R)

AL Senate District 7 (Madison County) – Deborah Barros (D) and Sam Givhan (R)

AL House District 10 (Madison County) – J.B. King (D), Mike Ball (R), and Elijah Boyd (L)

AL House District 20 (Madison County) – Linda Meigs (D) and Howard Sanderford (R)

AL House District 21 (Madison County) – Terry Jones (D) and Rex Reynolds (R)