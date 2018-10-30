× ‘God in the Voting Booth:’ Watch our Special Report Thursday at 6:00

On November 6 Alabamians will be asked to vote on the most charged issue in American politics – abortion.

Alabama’s Amendment 2 asks voters to decide if the state has a duty to protect the rights of unborn children, by adding to the state constitution that state residents have no right to an abortion, and tax dollars will not be used to fund abortions.

Its supporters say it won’t ban abortion, but it affirms Alabama as a pro-life state.

Pro-choice supporters are also engaged, a group backed by Planned Parenthood spent more than $800,000 on ads opposing the measure in the last week. Those ads race concerns about Amendment 2’s lack of any language protecting the right of a mother facing a dangerous pregnancy or in cases of rape or incest.

WHNT News 19’s Brian Lawson talks to passionate advocates on both sides of the issue and will have special report at 6 p.m., Thursday, “God in the Voting Booth.”