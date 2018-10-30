× Georgia sheriff puts “No Trick or Treat” signs in sex offenders’ yards

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. – Trick-or-treaters are getting some help from a local sheriff when it comes to avoiding houses where sex offenders live.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said his office placed signs in the yards of registered sex offenders so parents will know what houses to avoid.

Sex offenders are banned from participating in Halloween and cannot even decorate their property under Georgia law, Long said.

“As Sheriff, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of your children,” Long said in a Facebook post.

Long said the signs are in accordance with Georgia law that requires sheriffs to inform the public of sexual offenders in the community.