MADISON, Ala. – Starting November 2, Dublin Park will be hosting Friday Night Chicken Fights inside the Dome at the Outdoor Pool.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., there will be chicken fights, bull riding, Jenga, cornhole, football games, golf, and more.

This event is open to all ages, and will take place every other Friday.

Regular walk-in fees apply.