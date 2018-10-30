× Election profiles: Senate District 7 candidates

Voters will head to the polls Nov. 6 to vote in midterm elections.

To help prepare voters for Election Day, WHNT News 19 sent the same questions to candidates in North Alabama races.

Republican Sam Givhan is running for the Senate District 7 seat against Democrat Deborah Barros.

Note: Barros did not respond to our questionnaire.

Sam Givhan (R)

What in your background qualifies you to serve in the office you’re seeking?

I have practiced law in Huntsville for over 24 years. In doing so I have encountered people from all walks of life and I have handled a multitude of issues that give me a broad breadth of experience to serve in the Alabama legislature. As both a member of Huntsville’s economic development team and as the attorney who acquires road right of ways for the City of Huntsville, I can take firsthand experience to Montgomery to continue our push for economic development and push for needed reforms in the Department of Transportation.

What are two areas you will focus on in representing your district?

Our County has had a long-running problem in regard to the receipt of transportation funds relative to the tax dollars that we send to Montgomery. This will always be a top priority for me. Similarly, while our community has enjoyed great economic growth, other parts of the state claim that we get “more than our fair share.” I will fight for our community to continue to lead the state in job growth as Huntsville and Madison County is the best positioned area of the state in terms of economic development potential.

What are challenges facing Alabama, as a whole, that you want to help address?

I am of the opinion that Alabama leaves too many of her citizens behind in terms of preparing them for meaningful employment. We need to expand vocational career training opportunities all across the State of Alabama so that we can have a skilled work force that continues to grow our economy and allow more Alabamians to take care of their families.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I am part of the seventh generation of my family to have farmed in the State of Alabama.

Why should voters trust you?

Voters can look at my background and see that I have earned and retained the trust of a great number of clients over the years, including a number of prominent local Democrats. My background and reputation has allowed me to receive endorsements from the Fraternal Order of Police, farmers, Realtors®, homebuilders, firefighters, teachers, contractors, multiple business groups, bankers and many more. I was elected without opposition twice as Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party and I was elected two years ago without opposition as Vice Chairman of the State Republican Party. These diverse endorsements and elections without opposition do not come without earned trust. I have a reputation as a consensus builder and I will take that attitude and my experience to Montgomery if the voters of the Seventh District elect me on November 6. Those interested can learn more at http://www.samgivhan.net.