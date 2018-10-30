× Election Profiles: House Dist. 21 candidates

Voters will head to the polls Nov. 6 to vote in midterm elections.

To help prepare voters for Election Day, WHNT News 19 sent the same questions to candidates in North Alabama races.

Republican Rex Reynolds is running for the House District 21 seat against Democrat Terry Jones.

Terry Jones

What in your background qualifies you to serve in the office you’re seeking?

I’m a retired educator. I worked for 30 years in the Madison County School System.

What are two areas you will focus on in representing your district?

I will work on restoring funding to public education and improving the infrastructure in district 21.

What are challenges facing Alabama, as a whole, that you want to help address?

The closing of rural hospitals is a great concern to me. The siphoning of public school tax dollars should concern everyone.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I’m not sure they would be surprised but I was a three time Coach of the year in three different sports. Baseball, Girls Basketball, and Fast pitch softball.

Why should voters trust you?

I was trusted for 30 years with working with our children. I can be trusted to do the right thing for the people of District 21.

Rex Reynolds

What in your background qualifies you to serve in the office you’re seeking?

Achieved the educational level of a master’s degree in Justice and Public Safety Administration. Served 35 years in local government in the district, achieving two senior leadership roles as Police Chief and City Administrator. Continue to serve on several non-profit boards. Served on two legislative committee’s which provided a working knowledge of the Legislature. Pro-life, Conservative, and pro 2nd Amendment.

What are two areas you will focus on in representing your district?

Education and our teachers.

Economic Development, Infrastructure, Workforce Development.

What are challenges facing Alabama, as a whole, that you want to help address?

Continue job growth and workforce readiness to meet the growing demand of qualified workers by our economic growth.

Increased Funding for Education Trust Fund and the General Fund.

Opioid Crisis and challenges related to Mental Health.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I am a cattle farmer, and big supporter of Agriculture.

Why should voters trust you?

I feel that I have had some serious challenges in leadership roles in my career, and with the support of some great people we have overcome adversity and came back stronger each time.