Colbert County authorities identify arson suspect connected to 3 fires

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in eastern Colbert County continue the search Tuesday morning for an arson suspect in the Lagrange community. On Monday, police said 28-year-old Haden Lawrence Duncan set fire to a vehicle, camper, and a residence in which his sister was living.

Shortly before 12:30 Monday, volunteer fire departments responded to two residences, one on Hammer Lane, the second on Duncan Lane. When firefighters arrived on Duncan Lane they found a mobile home fully involved. On Hammer Lane, a truck and travel camper were on fire. Investigators say all three fires are thought to be purposely set by Haden Duncan who owns the three properties.

This is the second time in recent weeks firefighters have responded to the residence on Hammer Lane for a fire. On the morning of October 19th, firefighters were called to the home after a fire was reported. According to the State Fire Marshall’s report filed in Colbert County District Court, Haden Duncan admitted to setting fire to the home after a domestic dispute with his wife. Duncan told investigators he poured chainsaw oil on the couch, recliner, and master bed. He went on to tell authorities he set the fire and then ran into the woods.

Also in the report, Haden Duncan admitted to threatening to kill his wife earlier that morning. In the same report, the wife told investigators he threatened her at gunpoint. After talking Haden Duncan down, the wife told investigators he took them to a restaurant in Muscle Shoals for breakfast, where she had employees call police. Investigators say Duncan fled before officers could arrive, and that’s when he returned to the home and set it on fire.

According to court documents, Haden Duncan was charged with Arson 2nd on October 24th, and had bonded out of the Colbert County Jail.

Investigators say they are working to bring new charges against Duncan for Monday’s incidents, and also revoke the bond he was currently free from jail on.

In a separate court filing in Lauderdale County, Haden Duncan is supposed to be in Circuit Court for a Protection from Abuse hearing on November 1st in Judge Will Powell’s courtroom. According to court documents, the PFA was filed on behalf of the wife on October 19th, the day of the fire, and was already in effect.

If you spot Haden Duncan or know of his whereabouts, contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Leighton Police Department, or Colbert County 911