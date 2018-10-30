Tuesday night marked the first official release of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the poll that matters the most when it’s all said and done. As expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide grabbed the top spot, and the team that they will be playing on Saturday, the LSU Tigers, come in at number three. Here is a full look at the Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. UCF

13. West Virginia

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Texas

18. Mississippi State

19. Syracuse

20. Texas A&M

21. North Carolina State

22. Boston College

23. Fresno State

24. Iowa State

25. Virginia