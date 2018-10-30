Tuesday night marked the first official release of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the poll that matters the most when it’s all said and done. As expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide grabbed the top spot, and the team that they will be playing on Saturday, the LSU Tigers, come in at number three. Here is a full look at the Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. UCF
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. North Carolina State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia