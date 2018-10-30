Absentee ballot deadline Nov. 1, general election voter turnout predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's just one week to go until the general elections, where Alabama voters will be deciding on crucial representatives and laws.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, is predicting a 35 to 40 percent voter turnout for this year's general election.

Another low percentage that roughly mirrors the last midterms -- four years ago.

In 2014, only 39.8 percent of registered Alabama voters cast a ballot. That was the first time voter turnout dropped below fifty-percent since 1986.

But that doesn't mean there aren't people registering. Merrill's deputy chief of staff, John Bennett, says 147,031 voters have registered since this year's primary, bringing the total number of registered voters in Alabama to 3,458,108.

But to cast your ballot, you need to know where to go.

To find your polling place, head over to myinfo.albamavotes.gov and click on 'polling place.' Select your county and enter your name and birthdate.

You'll be directed to a page that includes your default polling place, the one for the upcoming election (which are usually the same) and your districts.

And if you can't make it in person, the deadline for absentee ballots is Thursday, November 1st.

Merrill says there isn't enough information to make a good prediction on absentee voter turnout however it appears to be high one week out from the election.

You can find a list of county registrars here.