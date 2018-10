Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Seven people escaped a house fire unharmed early Tuesday morning according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the home on Bradley Street around 2 a.m. They said the fire started outside the home and later traveled inside when the homeowner opened the door to check it out.

Crews are continuing to access the damage, but fear the home is a total loss.