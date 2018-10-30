7 children injured in Lauderdale County school bus crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Seven children were hurt Monday afternoon during a bus crash in Lauderdale County, according to state troopers.

Authorities say the crash happened when the bus they were riding ran off the road, hit a ditch and a tree. Six children were taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and were later allowed to leave. The seventh child also had minor injuries but was flown to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The crash took place on County Road 8, just north of Florence in the Zip City community at 3:35 p.m.

State troopers are continuing to investigate.