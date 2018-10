× 16-year-old killed in Cullman County wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — State troopers confirm a Cullman County teen died in a wreck early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the 16-year-old died when the vehicle he was driving left Cullman County 1212 and struck a tree. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place just before 3 a.m., nine miles west of Vinemont. Officials have not released any information about the driver.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.