MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A water outage has been scheduled for three areas of Madison County.

On Tuesday, October 30 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., customers on Moontown Circle, Mountain Star Circle and Moontown Road NE will have their water temporarily shut off. The Madison County Water Department says that these outages are necessary to improve the water system.

Customers with any questions are advised to call the Madison Country Water Department at (256) 746-2888.