× Unclaimed Baggage Center’s ‘Reclaimed for Good’ program donates items to people in need

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — There are thousands of things at the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, but not all of them stay in the store. Almost one-third of the items get ‘Reclaimed for Good’.

More than one million items come to the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro every year, from the less than one percent of luggage that is not reunited with the rightful owners despite an extensive search.

But, not everything that comes here stays here. “We get a lot of things in that we can’t sell or don’t sell,” explained brand ambassador Brenda Cantrell, “We probably sell less than half of what we actually pay for to acquire here at the store.”

So the center works with large-scale organizations that do domestic and international relief and local nonprofits to get some of those items reclaimed for good. “Reclaimed for Good is our nonprofit arm of Unclaimed Baggage Center,” Cantrell said, “We work with Lions Club International. For the last 30 plus years, we’ve donated well over a million pair of eyeglasses and sunglasses. We support our local community and the needs that they have.”

“We also donate thousands of wheelchairs to a program called Wheels for the World where they restore those and send them back out on mission trips,” Cantrell added.

She said this is something they’ve been doing since 1970. Millions of dollars worth of clothes, medical supplies and equipment, and other items have been donated to the people who need them.

“We have a heart for the Lord,” Cantrell said. “It’s just the heart of who we are. It really is.”

Charity partners include the Department of Human Resources Foster Parent Program, the Salvation Army, Turning Point Pregnancy Center, Joni and Friends Wheels for the World, Samaritan’s Purse World Medical Missions, Lions Club Sight First Program, Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child, and Couture for a Cure Fashion Show Fundraiser.