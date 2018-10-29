Timing the Threat: how rain, storms and severe weather could impact the region Wednesday & Thursday

Severe storms are possible later this week: mainly from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning! For the short-term, detailed, plan-your-day kind of weather, visit us here: WHNT.com/Weather.

November is the peak of our secondary tornado season in Alabama, Tennessee, and some of the neighboring states as well. Tornadoes this time of year can be quick to develop and dissipate, and that makes them very difficult to warn for in real time.

The timeline is still rough and cannot be limited to a specific moment that rain/storms will stop/start for a single place; however, we do have some general ideas that will help you plan for Halloween night and Thursday morning. Timing may also change significantly (by more than 6 hours) if other factors in the development change as well, so be sure to keep in touch for the latest.

Halloween night: We expect some rain and storms to move into Northwest Alabama before 8 PM Wednesday. That could interfere with Trick-or-Treat time especially for the later evening hours. Some thunderstorms are possible in that timeframe, so be aware of that as well.

We expect some rain and storms to move into Northwest Alabama before 8 PM Wednesday. That could interfere with Trick-or-Treat time especially for the later evening hours. Some thunderstorms are in that timeframe, so be aware of that as well. Midnight to 9 AM Thursday: A deepening (getting very strong very quickly) area of low pressure in North Mississippi moves northeast along a cold front setting up a volatile atmosphere with strong wind shear, instability, and ‘lift’ to create a line of thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe with high winds, small hail, and a threat of tornadoes. We expect those storms to be in western Alabama (north into Wayne, Hardin, Lawrence TN) between midnight and 3 AM. The line moves across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee between 3 AM and 9 AM Thursday.

A limiting factor? Forecasts are made with expectations of what should happen given what we know. There’s always an element of what we don’t exactly know. There is one limiting factor that could make this nothing but some wind and rain in North Alabama/Tennessee: a strong line of storms near the Gulf Coast could wipe out the severe weather risk in North Alabama. We’re in a ‘Scenario A’ and ‘Scenario B’ situation right now. ‘A’ is preparing for a threat of strong storms here at home; ‘B’ is understanding that storms building faster farther south could keep the severe weather threat in the low-to-no category. Go with ‘A’ until we know that ‘B’ is playing out.

Be ready for whatever comes by reviewing your severe weather plan.

