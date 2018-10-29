× Second escaped inmate captured in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. – A second work-release inmate who escaped last week in Talladega County is back in custody, corrections officials said Monday morning.

Walker County deputies arrested Jacob Burnett, 39, Saturday morning near Nauvoo.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials said Burnett was captured when deputies answered a call about someone breaking into a vehicle.

The other inmate who escaped, Mark Araujo Jr., was captured last week at an apartment in Boaz.

Both men now face additional charges of escape, corrections officials said.