Rex Reynolds ‘races’ for children in NASCAR Foundation voting competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man is one of four finalists for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award – a NASCAR Foundation program.

Rex Reynolds has been an avid NASCAR fan for more than 40 years, but his passion is geared toward helping children, according to the foundation’s website. As a former member of the Boys & Girls Club, Reynolds has served 13 years on the North Alabama Corporate Board and continues to serve and help recruit volunteers. Due to his commitment and love for both children and NASCAR, he was nominated as a representative for the Club.

Reynolds now faces three other philanthropists in a daily voting competition. While each competitor is guaranteed a $25,000 donation to their charity, the winner of the race will receive a prize of $100,000. If he wins, the money will be used to provide daily programs and implementation of a STEM Lab in a potential new Club in Huntsville.

The president of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama is asking the community for their help.

“If everyone could take 30 seconds out of each day to vote for Rex Reynolds and Boys & Girls of North Alabama, we can win $100,000 for the Clubs and give more children hope and opportunity to win the race,” President Pat Wynn said.

To vote for Rex and the Club, click here. The competition ends on November 19.