Phoenix helping people rise above for 45 years

Huntsville, Ala. – For 45 years, Phoenix has been helping people with disabilities find meaningful employment.

Concerned citizens started the non-profit in 1973. Today, Phoenix is still governed by a group of business, community and professional leaders who serve without compensation.

There are several programs available. There is no cost to the participant or his or her family.

The services are open to people with any disability (physical, emotional, learning, physiological, etc.) that can impact the ability to get or keep a job.

Everyone served by Phoenix has a program specifically designed for his or her individual situation to help maximize vocational potential and goals.

The easiest way to learn more is to call or email Phoenix at 256-880-0671 or info@phoenixhsv.org.

Tell the receptionist or write in the email that either you, or someone you know wants to inquire about more information on how to obtain Phoenix’s services for a person with a disability.