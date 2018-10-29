× Person of interest in custody for Muscle Shoals school threat

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police have a person of interest in custody for a threatening note found Friday at Muscle Shoals High School.

After spending the weekend interviewing people about the note, Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Brian Lindsey said someone was in custody. He did not provide any other details.

Extra officers were at the school Monday morning.

The note found on a hallway floor Friday evening mentioned a threat at the school on Halloween day.