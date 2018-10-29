× Michael Knowles coming to UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama Huntsville will be hosting Michael Knowles on campus.

The UAH chapter of Young Americans for Freedom and the Young America’s Foundation have invited Knowles to speak during Covfefe on Campus with Michael Knowles on October 29. A Meet & Greet starts at 7 p.m., with the main lecture set to follow at 7:30 p.m. The event is free for students and the public.

According to a news release, UAH Young Americans for Freedom “believes this event will be an insightful and educational night focusing on the relation between culture and politics.”

Knowles hosts “the Michael Knowles Show” at the Daily Wire. In 2017, he wrote Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide, a #1 bestseller.

Knowles studied History and Italian literature at Yale University. where he graduated with honors and has performed in cinema, theater, and television.