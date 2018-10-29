× Marshall County woman indicted for producing child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal grand jury indicted a Guntersville woman Monday on child pornography charges.

Anna Marie Gomez, 31, was indicted on two counts of persuading a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Federal prosecutors said Gomez took sexually explicit pictures of a 5-year-old girl and sent them to someone in Florida. She was first arrested in November 2017. Marshall County Jail records showed Gomez was still in jail there Monday on a $250,000 bond.

If convicted, Gomez faces 15 to 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.