Local pizza pros score top three in “America’s Fastest & Most Accurate Pizza” contest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Pizza makers across the nation met at the Marco’s Pizza headquarters in Toledo, Ohio earlier this month to compete for a grand prize of $1,000. And what was the claim to fame? Finding out who could make the “fastest and most accurate” pizza in the country.

And two men from right here in North Alabama made the top three.

“I just love it,” said third place winner Darren Ezzo. “It’s great food to eat, it’s fun food to eat.”

“Customers will come in and they can see us making pizzas, they’ll just stand there and watch, and it’s kind of fun!” said second place winner Alex Yashchishin.

But it’s not just about enjoying it, you’ve got to be good at it, too.

“It’s always about speed,” Yashchishin said. “Not just speed, but accuracy as well……..not just fast, it’s gotta be good.”

Over a thousand pizza pros submitted videos for the contest. Ten pizza pros were selected to compete. In competition, the contestants had to make a large pepperoni pizza. It had to be stretched, sauced, and topped just right, and after all criteria were met, judges looked for the fastest times. Yashchishin prepped his pizza in 53 seconds, and Ezzo in 55.