× Huntsville man arrested for burglary at Limestone County motel

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville man was arrested for burglarizing a motel maintenance building.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Bright was charged with third degree burglary and is being held in the Limestone County Jail.

On Friday, October 26, deputies responded to a medical call at the Budget Inn in Elkmont. A caller reported that a man was passed out in the motel parking lot in a vehicle. While on the way, deputies were informed that the man was waking up, and that he possibly burglarized a storage shed behind the building. Deputies found Bright in his vehicle when they got to the motel.

Investigators retrieved security video from the motel manger, which they said showed Bright entering the shed, removing tools, clothing, and several other items, and putting them in his vehicle. Deputies found the items still in his vehicle.

Investigators said Bright, who was staying at the motel with his girlfriend, told them he had gotten into an argument with her, and had entered the shed to find a gasoline can with gas in it. He said that he was under the influence and did not know why he took the other items from the shed, investigators said.

The girlfriend, Monica Campbell, also had felony burglary warrants with the LCSO, but authorities said she left before deputies arrived.

Bright’s bond was set at $2,500.