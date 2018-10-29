× Group home caregiver charged with murdering mentally ill man in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WALA) — A caregiver at a group home for the mentally ill has been charged with murder.

Trent Yates, 27, was arrested after a patient, identified as Matthew Cox, was killed on Saturday, October 28.

According to Mobile Police, Cox, a 21-year-old mentally ill man, was taken to Springhill Medical Center around 11:45 p.m. and pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators arrested Yates after they said they learned that he had abused Cox both physically and verbally before his death. He was originally charged with assault but that charge was upgraded to murder after officials learned Cox died from blunt force trauma.

Yates will be in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.