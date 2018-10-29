‘Don’t mess with my Reese’s cups’: Some already sour on new sweet treat

When it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth, the combination of chocolate and peanut butter is hard to beat.

The ever-popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is a prime example, but news of a thinner version of the candy is making some people sour.

Last week during an earnings call, Hershey (the company that makes the sweet treat) said it will start selling Reese’s Thins in 2019.

According to Business Insider, the candy will be 40% thinner than the regular peanut butter cup.

“It appeals to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility,” Michele Buck, Hershey North America’s president, reportedly said during the call.

Buck said Reese’s Thins will be available in both milk and dark chocolate.

Well, some people — at least on Twitter — aren’t too happy about this latest version of the peanut butter and chocolate combo.

This is a horrible idea. Don't mess with my Reese's cups. Hershey to debut Reese's 'Thins' – Business Insider – https://t.co/E11KASUE8K — Jann Garrett (@planegrrl) October 27, 2018

We all know we’ll just stack those, 40% thinner, Reese’s Thins. — Darnell De Palma (@darnelldepalma1) October 26, 2018