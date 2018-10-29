× Decatur police searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are searching for a vehicle that hit and killed a man Sunday morning.

Police said Ricardo Dewayne Brown, 43, was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of 12th Avenue NW around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics took Brown to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking for a white-colored vehicle with damage to the front and possibly the hood and windshield. Police said they did not know the make and model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to call Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600.