ConFuzion comic convention hits the Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – What do cosplay, merch vendors, artists, authors, and celebrities have in common? They make a comic convention, of course! You will be able to find all of that at ConFuzion, coming to Muscle Shoals on November 3 and 4.

Some of the headlining guests at the family-friendly convention include John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli in “Lord of the Rings” and was in the “Indiana Jones” series; George Lowe, the voice of Space Ghost; Kenny James, the voice of Bowser from Super Mario Bros.; along with Josh Martin and Chris Rager from “Dragon Ball Z” and many others.

ConFuzion has been promoting the list of vendors, artists, and authors attending the convention on their Facebook page. They recently announced vendor space for the event is sold out.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 3rd and continues through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adults can purchase a two-day pass for $25 or a one-day pass for $15. Kids between 6 and 15, the pricing is $15 for two days or $10 for one day. Kids five and under get in free with an adult.

For a full list of guests and venue information, visit the ConFuzion website.