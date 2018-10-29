Arsonist hits three homes in Colbert County, authorities say

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for the person who set fire to three homes in the Lagrange community early Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters from several volunteer departments and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to house fire calls at a home on Duncan Lane and two homes on Hammer Lane, all in eastern Colbert County. All three fires were intentionally set, according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

A mobile home was destroyed on Duncan Lane. A camper was destroyed at one home on Hammer Lane, and a house on Hammer Lane had minor damage, Williamson said.

Williamson said the man who owns the camper and truck is the same person who set fire to the mobile home, which belonged to his sister.

The man ran was seen running into the woods shortly after the fire calls were dispatched, Williamson said. His name hasn’t been released.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.