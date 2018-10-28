Week 9 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 9 of the high school football season!

5. Grissom vs. Gadsden City - Caleb Peake gives a nice little shoulder fake there. Avonte Thompson has to contort his body to make the catch and gets two feet in bounds. That's hard enough when its dry out, but with the rain. Wow!

4. Florence vs. Sparkman - Dee Beckwith rolls out of the pocket, connects with Andrew Baugh and breaks one tackle. He's gonna do some damage. Baugh has the end zone on his mind, but he'll be tackled just short of the goal line.

3. D.A.R. vs. JPII - Will Bailey is going to be flushed out of the pocket, comes back the other way and he's chased down by Gerry McCarron. The strip sack and the fumble recovery. Doing it all! He's made the list on offense now. McCarron gets it done on the defensive side of the ball.

2. Hartselle vs. Hazel Green - Tigers QB Luke Godsey fakes the handoff, sees an opening and he's going to take off. Godsey with a burst of speed. Chauncey Andrews though comes in with the hit, pops the ball loose and dives on it. That's a touchdown-saving tackle, and the Trojans get the ball.

1. Bob Jones vs. Huntsville - Slate Alford looks right and connects with Donovan Brown. Just like UPS, he's going to deliver. What can Brown do for you? How about a 60-yard touchdown.