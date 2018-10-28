Nashville organization works to improve city’s walk-ability, safety

NASHVILLE, TN — Pedestrian deaths are on the rise. According to Walk Bike Nashville, we need more crosswalks in the city.

Angelique Johnson lives on Clarksville Pike, which was ranked one of the most dangerous crossings by metro Public Works in 2014.

“There’s been a handful of times when I just close my eyes and just pray to God. Please God let me get across the street. I can’t drive because I’m legally blind so I can’t go out and get my license and get a car.”

She also has six children she has to get to and from school every day.

She wants people to understand and take action. That’s why she partnered with Walk Bike Nashville who held a memorial on Clarksville Pike today for pedestrians who have lost their lives.

“Unfortunately, fatalities have been rising consistently over the last ten years. This year there have already been 17 people killed last year there were 23 people killed which was an all-time high,” Nora Kern of Walk Bike Nashville says.

They call these dangerous stretches of road impossible crossings and say the need for crosswalks is urgent.

“What we’re really calling on is more safe crosswalks. We really want to see enhanced crosswalks that have flashing lights and safe pedestrian islands so you can stop halfway then cross on and we need more of them. We can’t just have them at intersections because sometimes it’s miles between intersections,” Kern says.

According to Metro Public Works, 1,636 people in the city have been injured walking and 78 have died since 2014. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office credits Nashville’s extreme growth for the rise in accidents and they could get worse as it gets dark earlier.

20 Most Impossible Crossings of 2018:

Nolensville Pike between Harding Place and Welshwood Drive* Broadway between 3rd Avenue and 6th Avenue* Lafayette Street between Charles E Davis Blvd. and Clairborne Street Gallatin Pike between Old Hickory Blvd. and Maple Street Charlotte Avenue between 3rd Avenue North and 5th Avenue North 21st Avenue between 19th Avenue South and Edgehill Avenue Murfreesboro Pike between Bell Road and Rural Hill Road Dickerson Pike between Trinity Lane and Gatewood Avenue Gallatin Pike between Due West Avenue and Berkley Drive Church Street between 15th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North Broadway between George E. Davis Blvd. and 11th Avenue Clarksville Pike between Buena Vista Pike and Cliff Drive Gallatin Pike between Harrington Avenue and South Maple Street Murfreesboro Pike between Thompson Lane and Bowwood Court Gallatin Pike between Eastland Avenue and Chickamaunga Avenue Gallatin Pike between Shepherd Hills Drive and Liberty Lane Gallatin Pike between Lakewood Drive and Walton Lane* Hillsboro Pike between Graybar Lane and Abbott Martin Road Mainstreet between Neill Avenue and South 9th Street Second Avenue North between Church Street and Broadway

* Roads that have seen major pedestrian improvements since 2014.

