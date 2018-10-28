× Muscle Shoals City Schools investigating orange post-it-note with threatening message

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Muscle Shoals City Schools officials are trying to determine who wrote a threatening message on an orange post-it-note. A statement released on Sunday reads the note is directed towards Muscle Shoals High School and intended for Halloween day.

In the statement, school officials say they have reviewed camera footage from Friday and interviewed people who have knowledge of the note’s source over the weekend. They say the footage has provided some answers.

Leaders say the Muscle Shoals Polic Department is aware of the situation.

If you have any information that could help school officials, please contact the Muscle Shoals High School administration at 256-389-2682.