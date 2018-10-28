× Improvements coming to Church Street in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville is working to improve safety and capacity on Church Street near downtown; phase one of the project is finished, but phase two is starting soon.

If you’ve driven on Church Street near University Drive, you’ve probably noticed how there are some awkward intersections. Four different roads are all near each other and some connect, but others don’t.

“We reconfigure that entire intersection where Wheeler, Pratt, University and Church Street all connect,” said Kathy Martin, Director of City Engineering. “So we’ve gotten rid of Pegram and we are just doing a more traditional intersection right there that will be a lot easier to navigate.”

This project will widen and realign a one-mile stretch of Church Street, and the city is planning to straighten up a sharp bend on Pratt Avenue in hopes of making a more driver-friendly intersection.

The new section of Church Street will be a five-lane road from Pratt Street to Monroe. Two new bridges will be built, one over Church Street and another over Pratt Avenue; and drivers aren’t the only ones that will see changes.

“We’re adding sidewalks to both sides of this street to make it more pedestrian friendly to access the downtown corridor from that area,” Martin said.

Martin says after all of these changes are made motorists will see both safety and capacity improvements.

The city is hoping for a completion date of late 2020. Martin says drivers should expect traffic control in the area, including lane and road closures to accommodate the construction.