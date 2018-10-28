Gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox talks final campaigning days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Voting day is almost here. There are just a few days left to campaign. Democratic candidate for governor, Walt Maddox took time out of some outdoor campaign events for a 'Leadership Perspectives' interview.

We asked him what he'll be doing these last few days before the election.

He's definitely the underdog in the race and he's spent months trying unsuccessfully to get incumbent Republican, Kay Ivey to meet him in a debate. We asked him if not being able to face off with Ivey has been frustrating?