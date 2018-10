× Free Halloween events across Tennessee Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY — Halloween is just a few days away, so WHNT News 19 created a list of FREE events for you and your family to enjoy. If you know of events taking place this week, that’s not on the list, please let us know!

SUNDAY:

Campus Trick or Treat, October 28, 4-7 p.m.

Campus 805 (2620 Clinton Ave, Huntsville)

(256) 519-6212

Movement Church Trunk or Treat, October 28, 4-6 p.m.

1469 Brows Ferry Rd., Madison

(256) 325-1172

Trunk or Treat at Epworth UMC, October 28, 3-5 p.m.

2102 Epworth Dr. NE, Huntsville

(256) 536-1559

Trunk or Treat at Southside Baptist Church, October 28, 3-5 p.m.

29 Marsheutz Ave. SE, Huntsville

(256) 539-0621

Mayfair Church AutumnFest, October 28, 4-6 p.m.

195 Carl T Jones Dr. SE, Huntsville

(256) 881-4651

Trunk or Treat at Cove Church, October 28, 5-7 p.m.

Chase Campus (1635 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville) and Hampton Cove (366 Old Hwy 431, Owens Cross Roads)

Chase: (256) 859-1853, Hampton Cove: (256) 539-2683

Trunk or Treat at Faith, October 28, 3-4:30 p.m.

5003 Whitesburg Dr. SE, Huntsville

(256) 881-4811

Trunk or Treat at First Christian Church, October 28, 5-7 p.m.

3209 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville

(256) 881-0150

Latham United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat, October 28, 4-6 p.m.

109 Weatherly Rd. SE, Huntsville

(256) 881-4069

Trunk or Treat on Monte Sano, October 28, 6-8 p.m.

601 Monte Sano Blvd. SE, Huntsville

(256) 533-6083

Lucky Dice Cafe Trunk or Treat and Spooky Bash, October 28, 2-5 p.m.

7914 Memorial Parkway SW, Suite B7, Huntsville

(256) 801-8187

MONDAY:

UAH Trunk or Treat, October 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

UAH Greek Row Circle

TUESDAY:

Trick or Treat Tuesday at Tillman Hill Library, October 30, 4-7:30 p.m.

131 Knowledge Dr, Hazel Green

(256) 828-9529

WEDNESDAY:

Clements Church Huntsville Fall Festival, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

1413 McClung Ave. SE

Huntsville, AL 35801

(256) 539-0162

Publix and Kroger stores, October 31

Call your local store for details

Trunk or Treat at Madison Christian Church, October 31, 5:30-8 p.m.

1400 Hughes Road, Madison

(256) 837-8182

Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat at Hillwood, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

300 Kohler Rd. SE, Huntsville

(256) 883-1950

Trunk or Treat at Chapman Pool, October 31, starting at dark

2015 Pettus Dr. NE, Huntsville

Spooktacular Puppet Show & All Day Halloween Party, October 31, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m, puppet shows at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 4 p.m.

915 Monroe St. SW, Huntsville

(256) 532-5940

Rocket City Wranglers Trunk or Treat, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

7 Town Center Dr. NW, Huntsville

Trunk or Treat at Friendship Baptist, October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

3217 Village Dr. SW, Huntsville

(256) 881-0253

Mad Al’s Insane Halloween

100 Skate Park Dr., Madison

(256) 319-0000